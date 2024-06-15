EN
    Team preview: Can Italy repeat as European champions at Euro 2024?

    World Football Day
    Photo credit: depositphotos.com

    Championship holders Italy believe a great defence can win them back-to-back trophies at Euro 2024 in Germany, Al Jazeera reports. 

    Italy is hoping to repeat their Euro 2020 triumph at Euro 2024 in Germany.

    Italy – Key Euros Stats 

    Euro appearances: 10
    Euro Titles: 2
    Best finish: Winners (1968, 2020)
    Euros Record: W21 D18 L6
    Goals scored: 52
    Biggest win: 3-0 (vs Turkey and vs Switzerland in Euro 2020)
    Player to watch: Federico Dimarco
    World ranking: 9th
    Group Fixtures:

    • 15 June: Italy vs Albania (BVB Stadion, Dortmund, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)
    • 20 June: Spain vs Italy (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)
    • 24 June: Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)
