Team preview: Can Italy repeat as European champions at Euro 2024?

Championship holders Italy believe a great defence can win them back-to-back trophies at Euro 2024 in Germany, Al Jazeera reports.

Italy – Key Euros Stats

Euro appearances: 10

Euro Titles: 2

Best finish: Winners (1968, 2020)

Euros Record: W21 D18 L6

Goals scored: 52

Biggest win: 3-0 (vs Turkey and vs Switzerland in Euro 2020)

Player to watch: Federico Dimarco

World ranking: 9th

Group Fixtures: