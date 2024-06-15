13:48, 15 June 2024 | GMT +6
Team preview: Can Italy repeat as European champions at Euro 2024?
Championship holders Italy believe a great defence can win them back-to-back trophies at Euro 2024 in Germany, Al Jazeera reports.
Italy is hoping to repeat their Euro 2020 triumph at Euro 2024 in Germany.
Italy – Key Euros Stats
Euro appearances: 10
Euro Titles: 2
Best finish: Winners (1968, 2020)
Euros Record: W21 D18 L6
Goals scored: 52
Biggest win: 3-0 (vs Turkey and vs Switzerland in Euro 2020)
Player to watch: Federico Dimarco
World ranking: 9th
Group Fixtures:
- 15 June: Italy vs Albania (BVB Stadion, Dortmund, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)
- 20 June: Spain vs Italy (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)
- 24 June: Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)