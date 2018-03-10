Teamwork leading Sanchez to another day in yellow at Stage 6

PARIS-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A bike change with Omar Fraile, a fast descent with Magnus Cort and Michael Valgren and a gap that was closed by Jakob Fuglsang: Luis Leon Sanchez holds the lead by teamwork and of course with a great ride by himself finishing 4th in Vence, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Pro Team's official website.

"The stage was hard, but our great team passed it very good. As you saw I had a mechanical problem, but my teammate Omar Fraile was next to me to provide help and to give me his bike. There was not any panic, we did everything calmly. After I was able to come back in the group my team supported me well - Michael Valgren and Magnus Cort did a super job. And, you saw how strong Jakob Fuglsang was. He is a great rider and today he did a fantastic job for me and the team. It was a super team day!

I saw the crash of Wout Poels, he fell down in front of me. I really hope he is ok and will be able to recover quick. I had some difficult moments, but don't forget I was on another bike and there is always some difference how your muscles work in another position. Anyway, I am happy that we protected the yellow jersey. Tomorrow is another hard day with a long climb in the end. Indeed, the gradients are not big, but the climb is long and for sure it will be tough day. We have a strong team and we will keep on fighting," said Luis Leon Sanchez.

A chaotic start of Stage 6 this morning in Sisteron. After a lot of attacks a small breakaway group was formed, but because of a mistake in the signing the peloton rode in the wrong direction, and another group got clear. In total 13 riders were in the day's breakaway at the end, controlled by the peloton where Astana Pro Team was leading the pack.

Going into the final 25 kilometers, just before the decisive Cote de la Colle-sur-Loup (cat. 1), the remaining 4 escapees out of the group of 13 were caught by the small peloton. At this final climb Esteban Chaves, Simon Yates, Sergio Henao, Wout Poels (who unfortunately crashed in the descent) and Tim Wellens attacked, but it was Jakob Fuglsang closing the final gap with Luis Leon Sanchez in his wheel.

In the final kilometer a select group of riders including Luis Leon Sanchez rushed to the finish, but it was Rudy Molard surprising everyone with an early attack, and winning the stage. Luis Leon Sanchez finished 4th, retaining his lead in the General Classification.

Tomorrow is the Queen Stage of Paris-Nice, a mountain stage of 175 kilometers. Starting in Nice and finishing in Valdeblore La Colmiane, in total 4 climbs with a 1st category climb as a final leading to the finish.