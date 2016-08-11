Teaser of Akan Satayev's new film released

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani director Akan Satayev has shared a teaser of his new film Rayony (Districts) via his Instagram account.

The film will take the audience back to 1980s to show the history of Almaty city.



The main character of the film Arsen goes to new school where he finds new friends and faces grown-up problems.



It should be noted that the film stars well-known Kazakhstani actors such as Assel Sagatova, Gulnar Dusmatova and Zhandos Aibassov along with new faces. Satayev's daughter Mariyam is expected to make her acting debut in the film.



The film will hit the theaters in Kazakhstan this fall.



Akan Satayev directed such well-known films as Reketir (Racketeer), Zabludivshiyesya (Lost), Doroga k materi (Road to mother) and many more.