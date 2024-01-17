Teaser of the 5th World Nomad Games released

The 5th edition of the World Nomad Games will take place in the Kazakh capital later this year, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The event slated to be held from Sept. 8 till 14 will bring together some 4,000 participants from over 100 countries of the world. On top of that, over 100,000 tourists are expected to travel to Kazakhstan for the event.

The program of the 5th World Nomad Games in Astana will see its participants competing in 20 competitive and 10 exhibition sports, including archery, wrestling, intellectual games, hunting and more.

An ethnoauyl ‘The Universe of Nomads’ will be unveiled in Astana to let the guests of the World Nomad Games know more about the culture and traditions of the Kazakh people and the participating countries. The ethnoauyl will anticipate up to 30,000 visitor per day.

The 5th World Nomad Games will be held under the motto ‘The meeting in the Great Steppe’.