EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:00, 28 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Technological journey of Pavel Durov in Astana

    дуров мәдиев, pavel durov, zhaslan madiev
    Phoro credit: instagram.com/durov/Kazakh government

    Telegram founder Pavel Durov accepted the invitation of the Minister of Digital Development of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiev to pay a visit to Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    On the first day, Durov visited the "Astana Hub" technopark, where he met with Kazakhstani startup entrepreneurs.

    The Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace, Zhaslan Madiev addd that the Telegram founder will stay in the Kazakh capital for 3 days.

    During his 3-day visit, Durov is set to pay visits to the Ministry of Digital Development and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The sides will discuss joint projects, details of which have not yet been disclosed.

    Recall that Pavel Durov received the invitation at the beginning of June 2024, and on June 27, he arrived in Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    IT technologies Technology Digital Kazakhstan Telegram
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Author
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!