Technological journey of Pavel Durov in Astana

Telegram founder Pavel Durov accepted the invitation of the Minister of Digital Development of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiev to pay a visit to Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

On the first day, Durov visited the "Astana Hub" technopark, where he met with Kazakhstani startup entrepreneurs.

The Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace, Zhaslan Madiev addd that the Telegram founder will stay in the Kazakh capital for 3 days.

During his 3-day visit, Durov is set to pay visits to the Ministry of Digital Development and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The sides will discuss joint projects, details of which have not yet been disclosed.

Recall that Pavel Durov received the invitation at the beginning of June 2024, and on June 27, he arrived in Kazakhstan.