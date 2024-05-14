Technovation Girls 2024 platform reports record number of participants from Kazakhstan

The regional final of the Technovation Girls Kazakhstan concluded in Almaty on May 12. The 2023-204 hit a record in Kazakhstan with 2,345 girls submitting their applications, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakhstan ranks among the Top 3 for the number of applications submitted worldwide.

44 teams presented their projects in the regional final in Almaty. The girls developed 159 mobile application projects to solve social tasks with the help of technologies and innovations. It brought together some 300 people, including finalists, their mentors, parents, and judges. The projects of Kazakhstani girls are aimed at solving such issues as protection from domestic violence, safety at construction sites, raising interest in studying Kazakh, cybersecurity, protection from bullying, ecology, education, and medicine.

Technovation Girls Kazakhstan project is called to build a new generation of women leaders. Many of its graduates enter elite universities both in Kazakhstan and abroad, including Harvard and Stanford University. The project helps girls reveal their potential and solve real social problems using the latest technologies.

The regional final in Astana will be held on June 1. The winners of the regional finals in Kazakhstan will compete for the right to represent Kazakhstan at the international final in the Silicon Valley in San Francisco. In 2017 Kazakhstan won the grand prix at the Technovation Girls that brought together 63 countries.