TechWomen 2020 application now open

ALMATY. KAZINFORM TechWomen, a professional mentorship and exchange program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, is accepting applications for their 2020program. Women STEM professionals in Africa, Central and South Asia, and the Middle East are eligible to apply.

2020 TechWomen Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must:

Be women with, at minimum, two years full-time professional experience in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields. Please note that internships and other unpaid work experience does not count toward the two-year professional experience requirement.

Have, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree/four-year university degree or equivalent, the official website of the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Kazakhstan reads.

Be proficient in written and spoken English.

Be citizens and permanent residents of Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Palestinian Territories, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan or Zimbabwe at the time of application and while participating in the program.

Be eligible to obtain a U.S. J-1 exchange visitor visa.

Not have applied for an immigrant visa to the United States (other than the Diversity Immigrant Visa, also known as the «visa lottery») in the past five years.

Not hold U.S. citizenship or be a U.S. legal permanent resident.

Preference will be given to applicants who:

Demonstrate themselves as emerging leaders in their chosen professional track through their work experience, volunteer experience, community activities and education.

Are committed to return to their home countries to share what they have learned and mentor women and girls.

Have limited or no prior experience in the United States.

Have a proven record of voluntary or public service in their communities.

Have a demonstrated track record of entrepreneurialism and commitment to innovation.

Demonstrate a willingness to participate in exchange programs, welcome opportunities for mentoring and new partnership development, and exhibit confidence and maturity.

The online application is available: https://bit.ly/techwomen2020

The application will close on 09:00AM PST (GMT-08:00), Wednesday, January 15, 2020.