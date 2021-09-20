'Ted Lasso,' 'The Crown' top 73rd Emmy Awards

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Online streaming platform Netflix's dramas The Crown and The Queen's Gambit along with Apple TV’s comedy series Ted Lasso received the top awards at this year’s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer at the L.A. Live’s Event Deck instead of its venue since 2008, the Microsoft Theater, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Anadolu Agency reports.

Around 500 nominees and guests joined the ceremony.

Here are the winners for the 2021 Emmy Awards:

Olivia Colman won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, while Josh O’Connor received Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Prince Charles in the same drama series.

The Queen’s Gambit won the Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series award.

Some of the winners of 2021 are listed below:

Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown.

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor, The Crown.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman, The Crown.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, The Crown.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown.

Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen’s Gambit.