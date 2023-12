ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A teenage boy died in a tragic accident in Akmola region on Monday (August 10).

The local authorities say that Tanybai Meirbek, 12, drowned while swimming in a pond in Karaotkel village. The accident occurred at 2:00 p.m. His lifeless body was removed from the water 53 minutes later by rescuers on the spot. It was confirmed that the victim was the native of Kyzylorda region.