ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A teenager died after drowning in a lake in Almaty region on Monday.

According to reports, the accident occurred on Lake Lokator near Ashybulak village around 6:00 p.m. on July 25.



The 16-year-old teen drowned while swimming in the lake. Rescuers dispatched to the scene recovered his lifeless body from the water only at 10:15 p.m.