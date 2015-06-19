Teen, boy drown in one water basin in South Kazakhstan region hours apart

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Two fatal tragedies occurred on Badamskiy water basin in South Kazakhstan region on Thursday (June 18).

A 15-year-old canoeist drowned in the water basin approximately at 11:00 a.m. According to reports, his boat capsized and he was unable to get out of water. Rescuers pulled out his lifeless body in 10 minutes and resuscitate him. However, he died on the way to a hospital. A 10-year-old boy drowned in the same water basin at 8:50 p.m. the same day. Rescuers frantically searched for his body all night, but to no avail. The body was found only on Friday morning and taken out of the water.