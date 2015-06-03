EN
    15:59, 03 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Teen commits suicide in Akmola region in unclear circumstances

    KOSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A teenager killed himself in unclear circumstances in Yessil district of Akmola region, local authorities say.

    The tragedy occurred on June 2. The 17-year-old boy was found dangling from a rope at a barn just few meters away from his parents' home in Zhanyspai village. The police confirmed the incident and said it is still not clear what drove the boy to take his life. The investigation is underway.

