    13:40, 22 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Teen driver hits 6 children in Almaty region

    Фото: из открытых источников

    15-year-old teen behind the wheel of his brother's car hit six children walking on a pavement, Kazinform reports. 

    A video footage from the crash site is spread in social media.

    The accident occurred in Narynkol village of Almaty region on Thursday, September 21. The teen took the car without elder brother's permission and drove to a shop. Unfortunately, he lost control of the vehicle and crossed to a sidewalk and hit six pedestrians born 2008. Five of them were hospitalized with various traumas.

    An investigation has been launched.

     

