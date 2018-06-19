Teen fell into coma as he almost drowned

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Doctors fortunately have saved the life of a 14-year-old teen who came very near to be drowned at the Water Park in Shymkent, the press service of the South Kazakhstan healthcare department said.

The teen was pulled out of water and rushed to the hospital by an ambulance in a coma on June 11 at 6 p.m. But for drowning he was diagnosed also with inhalation pneumonia, wet lungs and bladder rupture.



Doctors made an urgent surgery. The boy's condition is reported as satisfactory now.