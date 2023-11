AKTOBE. KAZINFORM An underage driver hit pedestrians in Aktobe region on August 2 at 09:30 p.m., Kazinform quotes Polisia.kz Telegram Channel.

The 17-year-old driver struck a 28-year-old pedestrian and two kids crossing the driveway. As a result of the road accident a three-year-old child died in the ambulance. Two others were taken to hospital.

The pretrial investigation was launched.