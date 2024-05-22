Teen in Astana saves 5-year-old boy dangling from fourth-floor balcony

Akan Akimzhanov, a 7th grade student of Astana-based School No 31, prevented a tragedy in one of residential buildings of the city, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the municipal mayor's office.

On Monday, May 20, Akan was playing in the yard when local children said to him that they had noticed a boy dangling from a fourth-floor balcony.

The teenager immediately ran into the building, went up to the fourth floor and rescued the five-year-old child.

Akan Akimzhanov grew up in a large family. He explained his action by saying he hopes "that his brothers and sisters will also get help from people when needed".