    12:09, 07 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Teen unexpectedly dies on a train on way to summer camp

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A teenager died on a train on the way to a summer camp earlier this morning, Kazinform reports.

    According to reports, the sudden death of the teenagers born in 2010 was recorded on the train en route Atyrau-Astrakhan.

    The victim was on the way to the summer camp together with other 73 children and four adults when suddenly fell ill.

    Paramedics dispatched to the Naryn train station where the train made a stop pronounced the teenager dead.

    The cause of death is to be determined. A special commission was set up to investigate the incident.


