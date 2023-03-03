EN
    Teenage boy slashes classmate with knife at Hiroshima school

    Photo: english.kyodonews.net
    HIROSHIMA. KAZINFORM - A 13-year-old boy slashed a classmate with a kitchen knife at a junior high school in Hiroshima on Friday, causing minor injuries to the victim, the local education board said, Kyodo reports.

    The boy told a teacher that the attack, which took place around 8:15 a.m. in one of the school's restrooms, was indiscriminate, according to the education board in the western Japanese city. He likely brought the knife with him from home.

    The victim, a 12-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries to his left arm and other parts of his body.

    The incident comes just days after a knife-wielding 17-year-old trespassed at a junior high school in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, and attacked a teacher who tried to stop him from entering a classroom.


