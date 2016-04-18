EN
    Teenage car thief dies in road accident in Karaganda region

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A teenager stole his grandfather's car Moskvich-412 and died in road accident in Karaganda region.

    The tragedy took place last weekend in the village of Akbastau, Abai district. The 16-year-old boy stole his grandfather's Moskvich-412 car and went to a ride with a friend. The young driver lost steering control and the car overturned in a ditch. As a result the teenager has died on the spot. His friend was admitted to the hospital.
    Pre-trial investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Incidents Accidents
