Teenage eagle-huntress not to leave Mongolia for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Agalai Nurgaiv, father of the world-famous teenage eagle huntress Aisholpan, does not plan to move to Kazakhstan, ARD reported.

"Although we are Kazakhs, we were born in Mongolia. My ancestors were born here. I am proud of living in Mongolia, on this beautiful land. We have accepted this wonderful fate from Allah. We will never forget it. We were asked to get citizenship of Kazakhstan, but we are not interested in it. Mongolia is our Motherland," says the man.

Aisholpan became popular for her rare and ancient hobby of hunting with eagles. Photographer Asher Svidensky became the first to ‘discover' the girl. He published a series of jaw-dropping photos of ‘brave hunters who had domesticated these proud birds.'

Inspired with these bright pictures British Director Otto Bell shot a documentary "The Eagle Huntress" where Aisholpan starred together with her eagle.

It should be noted that hunting with eagles has always been a domain of men. There are only two women in the world who have succeeded in mastering this art. Both are Kazakh - Aisholpan Nurgaiva (Mongolia) and Makpal Abdrazakova (Kazakhstan).

In a recent interview with a Mongolian TV channel, Agalai said he was a shepherd like his father. He owns now 800 head of livestock, mainly sheep and goats. He also has 20 camels and approximately 60 horses. Agalai and his family are living now in 40km from Bayan Olgii, where they have moved for a winter period.



