    12:29, 19 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Teenager fatally hit in tragic road accident

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A tragic road accident in Atyrau claimed life of a teenager on Friday night.

    According to reports, the accident occurred on July 17. A 19-year-old driver of Chevrolet Cruze lost control of the vehicle and hit two teenage bike riders. One of them aged 14 died right away. The second - 15-year-old teenager sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the regional hospital. Doctors are fighting for his life. The police are investigating.

