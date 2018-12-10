EN
    15:35, 10 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Teens to mount Kazakhstan's flag on Karlytau peak

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Teenagers from Almaty military and patriotic club will mount Kazakhstan's flag on the Karlytau peak, Kazinform reports. 

    This will be done on the eve of Kazakhstan's Independence Day marked on the 16th and 17th of December.

    The teens got into mountaineering and rock climbing more than three years ago.

    They have already summited the peaks of Panfilov, Abay, Molodezhny, Sovetov, Komsomol, Furmanov and Panorama which are 3,000-4,000 meters tall. Karlytau is the highest standing at 4,170m.

    Youth of Kazakhstan Almaty Independence day
