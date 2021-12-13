Tehran hosts reception dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - On December 12, 2021, a reception dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Iran at the Azadi Hotel in Tehran, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The reception was attended by Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jihad M. Gurbani, Deputy Chairman of the Special Committee on Breakthrough and Industrial Development of the Majilis of the Islamic Council of Iran - Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group IRI-RK G. Nuri Ghezelje, - Director General of the Eurasian Department A.Haghigan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trade, Industry, Mines and Agriculture of Iran M. Karbasian, Director General of the Department of Multilateral and International Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran S. Alavi Sabzevari, Heads of other Iranian government agencies, foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations in Tehran prominent public figures, scientific and creative intelligentsia and representatives of the Kazakh diaspora - a total of more than 150 people.

Speaking at the reception, Kazakh Ambassador to Iran A. Orazbay noted that Kazakhstan has successfully implemented economic reforms during 30 years of independence, as a result of which the Soviet-style planned economy has moved to a free market economy fully integrated into the world trade and economic system.

In addition, the Ambassador stressed that during the years of independence, foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan amounted to $ 380 billion. This is more than 75% of the total foreign investment in Central Asia.

Ambassador A. Orazbay noted that: among the important achievements of Kazakhstan are a unique model of interethnic and interfaith harmony, complete delimitation of borders with neighboring countries, including Russia and China, complete delimitation of maritime borders by signing the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.

In addition, the Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan's waiver of the world's fourth nuclear arsenal and the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site was a significant contribution to international security, which is recognized by the international community.

In addition, Ambassador Orazbay noted the dynamic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran, based on mutual support at the bilateral and multilateral levels, as well as the fact that in 9 months of 2021 the trade turnover increased by 2.2 times compared to the same period in 2020.

Afterwards, the Iranian people congratulated the people and the government of Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The main guest of the reception - the Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jihad of Iran M.Ghorbani noted that Kazakhstan has made significant progress in political, economic, administrative, scientific and technological spheres over the past 30 years.

According to him, using the current potential of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, visa facilitation for businessmen and tourists, increasing academic cooperation, holding cultural exhibitions and festivals, as well as increasing transit potential are ways to expand Iran-Kazakhstan relations.

In addition, the chairman of the parliamentary friendship group between Iran and Kazakhstan Gh. Nuri Ghezelje said in his speech at the event that parliamentary cooperation between the two countries is of great importance.

He stressed that the World Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Assembly of Asian Parliaments and the Union of Parliaments of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are a valuable platform for the development of relations between the two countries.

Gh. Nuri Ghezelje said that the private sectors of Iran and Kazakhstan can play a special role in expanding economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, which is supported by the parliaments of the two countries.

During the reception, a group of violinists from the Tehran University of Arts performed music by famous Kazakh and national composers.

During the event, the guests were shown a special film, photo exhibition demonstrating the achievements of Kazakhstan, and treated to a festive table with Kazakh national dishes.