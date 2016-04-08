Tehran prepares for signing over 40 bilateral documents with Kazakhstan – MFA
According to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Office, the parties discussed the main issues of trade-economic, investment, transport-logistics and scientific-technical collaboration between the two countries. They exchanged also views on the course of drafting and signing more than 40 inter-state, inter-governmental and bilateral commercial documents in following sectors: industrial production, petro-chemistry, transport and logistics, ore mining, agriculture, space development, science and new technologies.
At the end of the meeting the parties expressed confidence that Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to Tehran will give an additional impulse to the regional and bilateral cooperation in various spheres and will become a new milestone in development of both countries’; interaction in new regional conditions.