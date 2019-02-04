EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:31, 04 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Tehran to host 1st ever Central Asian indoor track & field contests

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Tehran is to host the first ever indoor track and field contest among Central Asian countries in the second half of February this year, IRNA reported.

    The Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstani, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan are to attend in such contest but presently all except Uzbekistan have voiced readiness to partake.

    Asian track and field championship will be held in Doha of Qatar within coming months.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!