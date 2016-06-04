Tehran to host 2017 Wrestling World Cups

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The executive committee of United World Wrestling (UWW) has announced Iran's capital as the host city for Greco-Roman and freestyle World Cups for 2017, Mehr News Agency reports.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation had officially offered a request to the UWW in April to host both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling world cups in the years 2017.

Consequently, Tehran earned the Greco-Roman and freestyle World Cups for 2017 according to the UWW announcement.

Iran has hosted the past four Greco-Roman World Cups. The freestyle World Cup moves from Los Angeles where it was held the past three seasons and returns to Iran’s capital city where it was last held in 2013.

For Greco-Roman World Cup, Iran won team title in 2014 and 2016 while it placed third in 2015 World Cups.

Meanwhile, Iran’s national wrestling team has stood in the first place of Freestyle Wrestling World Cup for the past four years in a row.

The 2017 Greco-Roman and Freestyle World Cups will be held on February 18-19 and March 18-19 of 2017, respectively.

Wrestling World Cup is an international wrestling competition among teams representing member nations of the United World Wrestling (UWW) the sport's global governing body. The championships have been conducted every year since the 1973 tournament.