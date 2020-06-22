EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:55, 22 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Tehran to launch new flight to Manchester, UK, as of July 4

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IranAir) is to launch a new connection flight from Tehran to Manchester, the UK, as of July 4.

    The new flight will take place every Saturdays, IranAir has stated, IRNA reports.

    And the return flight will be launched from Manchester in the same day.

    Iranian airlines has over seven flights to different European cities including Milan in Italy, Stockholm in Sweden, London in the United Kingdom, Madrid in Spain and Düsseldorf in Germany.

    Some parts of IranAir's plan for increasing flights to Europe were postponed after the Dec 2019 outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic across the world.

    For more information, the passenger can visit www.ebooking.iranair.com.


    Tags:
    Tourism World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!