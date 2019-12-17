Tel Aviv city hall lighting in colors of Kazakhstani flag

TEL AVIV. KAZINFORM - In such an unusual way the Israelis congratulated Kazakhstan on the Independence Day, Kazinform reports.

This was done at the initiative of the Embassy of the State of Israel in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The facade of the city hall of Tel Aviv sparkled with the colors of the Kazakh flag as a sign of respect and friendship between the two states.

«Dear friends, the Embassy of the State of Israel sincerely congratulates all residents of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Independence Day! We wish you peaceful sky above your head, prosperity and welfare this hospitable country!» the Embassy informed on Twitter.