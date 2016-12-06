EN
    16:42, 06 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Teleconference starts within Industrialization Day in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the 6th of December in Astana a reporting meeting of the RoK Government and region akims with the President within the framework of the Industrialization Day, primeminister.kz wrote.

    In the teleconference President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will give the start to the productions and construction of projects within the program of industrialization.

    Also there will be held the ceremony of handing the Presidential award of Kazakhstan for the achievements in the sphere of quality "Altyn Sapa" ("gold quality"), rewarding of winners of the national contest- exhibition "Kazakhstan's Best Goods", and "Paryz" social responsibility contest among enterprises.

