Telegram founder Pavel Durov detained in France — media

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has been detained in France, TASS reported.

According to LCI TV channel, Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport. He was accompanied by his girlfriend and a bodyguard.

The Paris police prefecture has not yet confirmed the information about Durov’s detention for TASS.

Meanwhile, another TV channel TF1 reports, that Durov may be charged with various crimes, "including terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and child pornography."

The law enforcement reportedly believes that Durov is complicit in illegal drug trafficking, crimes against children and fraud due to insufficient Telegram moderation, refusal to cooperate with the law enforcement and the option to send cryptocurrency through the messenger.

The Telegram founder was put into custody and may be delivered to a court shortly, the TV channel says.