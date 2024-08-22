Telephone survey shows how many Kazakhstanis support nuclear power plant construction

A telephone survey was conducted at the request of the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President between August 7 and 18, 2024. The number of respondents hit 1,200 above 18 years old from 17 regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.

The majority of respondents (53.1%) supports the idea of the nuclear power plant construction. They pin high hopes on its construction, including as a solution to the electrical shortage problem by 2030.

Opponents to the construction (32.5%) associate nuclear power plants with potential emergencies and environmental consequences.

At the same time, practically every 10th respondent (14.4%) was undecided.

Half of the respondents (51.0%) say they have sufficient information and knowledge to vote for or against the construction of the nuclear power plant in the referendum. 12.2% of respondents agreed that they have incomplete information, 31.6% lack knowledge, and 5.2% were undecided.

During the survey, 42.6% of respondents said they are determined to take part in the referendum on the construction of the nuclear power plant if it is held. 16.4% more said they would likely participate in the referendum, meanwhile, 25.3% of respondents do not plan to take part in it. 6.8% were undecided.

