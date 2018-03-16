EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:06, 16 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Television is a great power: Secretary of State

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova extended congratulations to Kazakhstani journalists on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Kazakh television, Kazinform reports. 

    "I would like to congratulate you on this historic milestone. Kazakhstani television has an eventful past and rich history. Nowadays it plays an active role in our lives. I hope it will have a future in the age of digitalization," Secretary Abdykalikova said at the "Tumar" National Television Awards is Astana on Friday.

    "Television is a great power.let this power work for the benefit of our country and our people," she added.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Mass media Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Other Governmental Authorities
