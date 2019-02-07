Temirbayev appointed as Kazakh Ambassador with concurrent accreditation to Latvia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Viktor Temirbayev has been appointed as the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan with concurrent accreditation to Latvia, the press service of Akorda informed.

"By the Head of State's Decree, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Lithuania Viktor Valeryevich Temirbayev has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Latvia," the statement says.