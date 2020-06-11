18:11, 11 June 2020 | GMT +6
Temirtau mayor beats coronavirus
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Temirtau city Galym Ashimov is planning to resume his work next week after being home quarantined with COVID-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The mayor reported the coronavirus infection over a week ago. The Karaganda region's press service confirmed the news later.
According to the acting mayor of Temirtau, Miras Kuttybai, Ashimov's last PCR test came negative.
No coronavirus-positive cases have been reported among the workers of the city administration.