Temirtau mayor tests positive for coronavirus

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Mayor of Temirtau Galym Ashimov tested positive for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

The Karaganda region press service has confirmed that Ashimov was diagnosed with the COVID-19.

Currently, mayor Ashimov is at home. He is in stable condition and has no complaints. He will self-isolate for 14 days. Deputy mayor Miras Kuttybai will serve as the acting mayor for two upcoming weeks.

No coronavirus cases have been registered among Ashimov’s contacts and employees of the city administration.