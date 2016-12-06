Temirtau metallurgists account on finished project to President in teleconference

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - In Temirtau, Karaganda region, during the teleconference with the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the upgraded charcoal blast furnace No. 4 of JSC Arselormittal Temirtau was commissioned.

The head of state congratulated metallurgists on this event.

"The Karaganda Iron and Steel Works is the firstborn of ferrous metallurgy of our country, one of the best entities of the former Soviet Union. It must reach 6 million tons of steel per year. The fact that the biggest 4th blast furnace has been refurbished successfully gives us great hope", - N. Nazarbayev told.

"On the eve of the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and on the Day of Industrialization we are honored to report to the President about executed project which has continued for many years. Today we have finished a cycle of upgrade of blast furnaces. Production of cast iron will increase to 14 tons per day", - the director of repairs of JSC Arselormittal Temirtau Vadim Bassin commented.

According to the company information, project cost was more than KZT 15 billion. Today the Iron and Steel Works have three blast furnaces out of four refurbished. Reconstruction of the furnace No4 was one of items of the program of fixed assets upgrade.