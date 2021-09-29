Temperature below 6 degrees Celsius forecast for Kazakhstan for next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Met Office issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 30-October 2, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, the greater part of Kazakhstan will be still affected by a trough of the cyclone moving past, except for the western parts. The Northwestern anticyclone shifting from the areas of Moscow now affects the weather conditions in the west.

The north, northwest, east, center, and mountainous areas of the southeast are to brace for precipitation as rain and snow accompanied with ice slick. Foggy nights and morning are forecast.

No precipitation and drop in temperature to -1-6 degrees Celsius at night and 2-7 degrees Celsius at daytime are predicted for the north, east, and center starting October 1 as the cold Northwestern anticyclone moves eastward.

Temperature is to stand at -6 degrees Celsius at night and 3-13 degrees Celsius at daytime in the northwest.

The southern parts of the country are to brace for -2 degrees Celsius frosts at night and 8-13 degrees Celsius at daytime.

The country’s west is to see the mercury range between -3 and 5 degrees Celsius at night and rise from 10-15 to 13-18 degrees Celsius during the day.