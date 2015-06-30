EN
    16:48, 30 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Temperature hits 54 degrees Celsius in Atyrau

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Abnormally hot weather has been tormenting Atyrau for two weeks already.

    The temperature in the shade is about 40-42 degrees Celsius and in some places 43 degrees. The thermometers in the sun hit 54 degrees Celsius.

    "So high temperature with conditioned by the anticyclone which is located in the Caspian Sea region. The cyclone is moving on and the temperature will be back to normal soon," meteorologists say.

