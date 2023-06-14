EN
    13:28, 14 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Showers with thunderstorms are expected to form over western, southwestern and southeastern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    The showers will be accompanied by stiff wind and dust storm on June 15-17.

    Temperature is set to dip as low as +2, +10°C at night in the north, center and east of Kazakhstan. After the dip, the mercury will gradually rise to +25, +32°C.


