Temperature to dip to -32 degrees Celsius in north of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for December 28-30, Kazinform reports.

The Northwestern cyclone is to affect the weather in the north, northwest, and east of the country resulting in snow, high wind with ground blizzard. Then, due to cold air masses end of precipitation and cold temperatures are forecast for the greater part of the country, only the east and southeast are to see unstable weather.

Temperature is to drop to -25-32 degrees Celsius in the north, -15-25 degrees Celsius in the center, and -10-18 degrees Celsius in the south and east at night.



