Temperature to drop in north of Kazakhstan over next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for July 27-29, Kazinform reports.

According to the Mets, the greater part of the country will be under the influence of an anticyclone from areas of Moscow, brining temperature drops. Weather with no precipitation is expected.

A low pressure area is to bring brief thunderstorms, gusty storms, and hail to the west and east on July 28, north, northwest, and south on July 28-29, and center on July 29.

Temperature is to drop to 8-16 degrees Celsius in the northwest and north at night, and 8-16 degrees Celsius during the day. The center and east are to see the mercury to range 8-18 degrees Celsius at night and 22-30 degrees Celsius at daytime.