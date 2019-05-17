EN
    07:37, 17 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Temperature to drop in some regions on Kazakhstan on Friday

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Precipitation will douse the southeast, center and east of Kazakhstan today, May 17, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's National Weather Service.

    Parts of the country will see thunderstorm, fog, stiff wind, and hail. Dust storm may hit southern Kazakhstan, whereas northern Kazakhstan will see squall.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Almaty, Turkestan, and Akmola regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.

    Fog will blanket parts of Kostanay, Atyrau, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Squall is forecast to heat North Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Temperature is set to dip to -3°C Akmola and Almaty regions.

    Extreme fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda region.

