    12:23, 06 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Temperature to drop significantly in Kazakhstan next few days

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The northwest cyclone has an impact on the weather on the most parts of the territory of the country causing precipitation, blizzard and strong wind and fog, "Kazhydromet" informs.

    On November 7-9, the temperature will drop to as low as -8 degrees Celsius in many regions at night, somewhere to -13 and to -18 in northern regions of the country. The temperature will be at the level of 0+7 degrees Celsius in southern regions of the country and +10 in some places. However, -2-7 degrees Celsius temperature is forecast for the majority of the territory of the country.

    Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan
