Temperature to drop to -20 degrees Celsius in Kazakhstan over next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts unstable weather is forecast for the greater part of Kazakhstan resulting in precipitation as rain changing to snow, gusty wind, fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard on November 2-3, 2021, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, on November 3-4, the southern, southeastern parts of the country are to brace for heavy precipitation.

A cold Northwestern anticyclone is to end precipitation and give considerable drops in temperature to minus 5…15 degrees Celsius in the northwest, to minus 10…20 degrees Celsius in the north, center, and east, to minus 3…13 degrees Celsius in the south, and to minus 7-16 degrees Celsius in the southeast in the nighttime.

Only the west of Kazakhstan is to enjoy weather with no precipitation.