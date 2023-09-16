Temperature to plunge in northern Kazakhstan Saturday

Inclement weather is forecast to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, September 16, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Showers with thunderstorms will douse the territory of the country, while a mix of rain and snow is expected in the southeast.

Gusty wind will pound southern, northwestern, and southeastern Kazakhstan. High chances of hail are reported in the center of the country. Foggy conditions will be observed in the west, north, northwest and center.

Extreme fire hazard is predicted in the center, east and south of Kyzylorda, as well as the south of Ulytau regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Zhambyl, Turkistan, and south of Karaganda regions.

Temperature will plunge as low as 1°C in the northeast of Akmola and north of Karaganda regions.