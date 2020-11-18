EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:40, 18 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Temperatures forecast to rise in Kazakhstan over next 3 days

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued a three-day weather forecast for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The northwestern anticyclone will remain to influence the weather in the greater part of Kazakhstan. However, it is informed that weather fronts are to bring snow to some areas.

    A cyclone trough with its eye over Russia’s Murmansk is to drift to occur over the northwestern and northern regions of the country, bringing gradual increases in temperature across the country.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!