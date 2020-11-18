Temperatures forecast to rise in Kazakhstan over next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued a three-day weather forecast for Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The northwestern anticyclone will remain to influence the weather in the greater part of Kazakhstan. However, it is informed that weather fronts are to bring snow to some areas.

A cyclone trough with its eye over Russia’s Murmansk is to drift to occur over the northwestern and northern regions of the country, bringing gradual increases in temperature across the country.