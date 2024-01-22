Temperatures to dive in Seoul on Tuesday

The latest cold wave is expected to peak Tuesday, with morning lows dipping to minus 18 C to minus 4 C nationwide, the state weather agency said Monday, Yonhap reports.

The mercury is forecast to plummet to minus 14 C in Seoul, minus 18 C in Cherwon of Gangwon Province, minus 10 C in the central city of Daejeon and minus 7 C in the southern port city of Busan on Tuesday morning, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. The day's maximum temperatures will range from minus 9 C to 1 C, it said.

In Gangneung and other venues of the ongoing Winter Youth Olympics, Tuesday's minimum temperatures will range from minus 11 C to minus 16 C, the KMA noted.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise from Friday and return to normal by the weekend, it said, forecasting sporadic snowfall in the central and southwestern regions, and on the southern resort island of Jeju until Thursday.