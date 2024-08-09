Temperatures to drop countrywide Aug 10-12

Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm, as well as squalling wind and hail will dominate in most parts of Kazakhstan on August 10-12, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather service, heavy downpours will batter the country's northwest on August 10 and 12, central parts on August 10, eastern areas on August 10-11 and southeastern regions on August 11. Strong wind is forecast across the country.

Most regions will experience gradual decrease in daytime temperatures: +20+30°C in the west, +15+28°C in the northwest, +15+25°C in the north, and +17+28°C in the eastern and central areas. Fervent heat up to +35+38°C will grip the country’s southeast. In southern regions, the mercury will increase to +30+37°.