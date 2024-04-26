Temperatures to fall to -8C in Kazakhstan this weekend

The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 27-29, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kazhydromet, weather with no precipitation is forecast for the greater part of the country under the influence of high atmospheric pressure on April 27.

Due to fronts, the country is to see rains with thunderstorms in most parts on April 28-29.

Heavy rain with the probability of hail is predicted in the south on April 28 and in the northwest and north on April 29. Precipitation as rain and snow is expected in the mountainous areas of the southeast of the country in the nighttime on April 29.

The country is to brace for high wind, with dust tides expected in the south and southwest.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -8C in the northern parts of the country in the nighttime on April 27-28.