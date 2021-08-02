Temperatures to hit 43 degrees Celsius in west and south of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for August 2-5, Kazinform reports.

Hot and dry air masses coming in from Iran is predicted to reach the western and southern parts of the country. Heat wave with temperatures going as high as 35-40 degrees Celsius, reaching up to 43 degrees Celsius, is to linger.

Due to weather fronts the country's northern and eastern parts are to see rainfalls, wind at 15-20mps and small temperature drops, with the mercury expected to stand at 23-33 degrees Celsius in the north, center, and east during the day.